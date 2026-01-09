Opposition politician and former First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Madalitso Kwaderanji Kazombo

Malawi woke up to heartbreak yesterday following the sudden death of Leader of Opposition and former First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Honourable Madalitso Kwaderanji Kazombo, who died after suffering an asthma attack.

Kazombo collapsed shortly after attending a meeting in Lilongwe and was rushed to a hospital in Area 12, where he died while receiving treatment. The news spread swiftly--and painfully--across political, parliamentary and community circles, leaving a nation stunned.

Family relation and former Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo confirmed the death, speaking with visible grief.

"It is true that we have lost our relative, Kazombo, after he suffered an asthma attack. He collapsed and was rushed to hospital, where he sadly passed on," Kandodo said.

He described the loss as far bigger than family grief.

"This is not merely a loss to the family, but a loss to the nation. Honourable Kazombo dedicated his life to serving Malawi--as a Member of Parliament and as First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. He served with commitment and integrity," Kandodo added.

Tributes have continued to pour in, painting the picture of a calm, principled and deeply respected leader whose influence went beyond politics.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) publicity secretary Jessie Kabwila described the death as shocking and devastating.

"The death of Honourable Kazombo is not only a loss to the party but to the country as a whole. He was deeply committed to delivering development for the people," Kabwila said.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened, but we urge everyone not to lose hope and to remain steadfast in faith, because God does not make mistakes," she added.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sameer Suleman echoed the same sense of disbelief, saying Parliament had lost one of its finest servants.

"We, as the National Assembly, are shocked and at a loss for words. This is news we never expected. He was a giant and a true patriot," Suleman said.

Kazombo served as Member of Parliament for Kasungu East and was elected First Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly for the 2019-2025 term, a role in which he earned admiration across the political divide for his fairness, calm authority and respect for parliamentary rules.

Beyond politics, Kazombo was a seasoned professional. He worked as an internal auditor at Press Corporation Limited between 1999 and 2003 and had earlier built a strong foundation in accounting and computer science through studies at the University of Malawi and the Malawi College of Accountancy.

In a deeply moving tribute, Leader of Opposition Honourable Simplex Chithyola described Kazombo as a principled leader, a steady hand in Parliament and a disciplined servant of both country and party.

"Malawi has lost a principled leader, Parliament a steady hand, and the MCP a loyal and disciplined servant," Chithyola said.

He praised Kazombo's tenure as First Deputy Speaker, describing him as firm but fair, calm under pressure, and unwavering in his respect for parliamentary procedure.

"He upheld the dignity of Parliament even in the most tense political moments. He understood that the House exists to serve the nation, not individual or partisan interests," Chithyola said.

Chithyola also highlighted Kazombo's professional excellence, noting his training at Chancellor College, Malawi College of Accountancy and his qualification as a Chartered Accountant (ACCA), as well as his work with Deloitte and Press Corporation--experiences that shaped his strong commitment to accountability and good governance.

Even after active politics, Kazombo continued to serve Malawi through productive farming, quietly demonstrating that service does not end with public office.

"I will remember him as a man of wisdom, humility and integrity--one who could bring calm, and even light moments, into difficult debates," Chithyola said.

As the nation mourns, Kazombo is remembered not for loud speeches or political drama, but for dignity, discipline and quiet strength. He leaves behind a grieving family, a wounded Parliament and a country poorer without his steady presence.

As Psalm 34:18 reminds the nation he served: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

May the soul of Honourable Madalitso Kwaderanji Kazombo rest in eternal peace.