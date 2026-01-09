Kenya: Safaricom Tops Mobile Internet Speed Rankings in Customer Survey

Nairobi — Safaricom has been ranked as the leading mobile internet provider in Kenya, outperforming rivals Airtel, Telkom Kenya and Jamii Telkom, according to a recent customer survey.

The survey found that Safaricom subscribers reported the most stable internet speeds and the fewest service interruptions compared with users of competing networks.

Among respondents, only a small proportion rated Safaricom's internet speeds as slow or very slow. The survey shows that 4.4 percent of respondents described the speeds as very slow, while 5.2 percent said they were slow. A further 13.3 percent rated the speeds as average, 7.6 percent as fast and 3.3 percent as very fast.

"Safaricom demonstrates the strongest performance among reported responses, though the data is limited by a high 'don't know' share," the report noted.

"Among those who did respond, there are fewer negative ratings compared to other providers, indicating stronger perceived speed reliability."

In contrast, more than 10 percent of Airtel customers said their internet speeds were either slow or very slow, with most respondents rating the service as average. However, 17.3 percent described Airtel's speeds as fast, while 9.3 percent said they were very fast.

Jamii Telkom recorded the highest dissatisfaction levels, with 17.1 percent of customers saying internet speeds were very slow and 26.8 percent describing them as slow. About 20.3 percent rated speeds as average, 16.3 percent as fast and 17.1 percent as very fast.

Telkom Kenya customers reported mixed experiences, with 12.5 percent rating speeds as very slow, 19.6 percent as slow, 17.9 percent as average, 14.3 percent as fast and 19.6 percent as very fast.