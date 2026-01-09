Ethiopia Sets Global Standard in Urban Renewal and Green Growth, Says India's Ambassador

Addis Ababa — India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai, has lauded Ethiopia's Corridor Development Project and Green Legacy Initiative as global benchmarks, describing Addis Ababa as a world-leading example of visionary urban transformation and sustainable development.

Speaking on Ethiopia's ongoing urban renewal efforts, Ambassador Rai said the Corridor Development Project stands as a testament to strong political will, forward-looking vision, meticulous planning, and effective execution, transforming Addis Ababa into a modern, people-centered capital.

"The Corridor Development Project reflects determination, vision, planning, and execution," Rai said.

"If you travel around the world, you will find that Ethiopia, particularly Addis Ababa--excels in this field. The country has achieved tremendous success in rejuvenating its urban centers."

Ethiopia has launched an ambitious Corridor Development Initiative as a central pillar of its urban transformation strategy, aiming to modernize cities, enhance livability, and make urban centers more attractive for both residents and investors.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and with coordination between federal, regional, and local authorities, the project is being implemented across dozens of cities nationwide, including Addis Ababa, Bahir Dar, Gondar, Jimma, Arba Minch, Hawassa, Wolayta Sodo, and Dire Dawa.

To date, more than 300 individual projects have been completed in over 60 urban areas, featuring hundreds of kilometers of roads, wide pedestrian walkways, bicycle lanes, street lighting, public plazas, parks, and green spaces.

Beyond physical infrastructure, Ethiopia's corridor development is designed to boost economic opportunities, tourism, and environmental sustainability.

Ambassador Rai noted that Addis Ababa's transformation has set it apart globally by converting urban spaces into vibrant, livable, and environmentally friendly corridors, equipped with modern road networks, green zones designed to absorb transport-related pollution, as well as pedestrian walkways and cycling lanes that prioritize public convenience and safety.

"Addis Ababa has emerged as a glowing example of urban planning," he said, emphasizing that the city's infrastructure development ensures smooth mobility while improving quality of life for residents.

Ambassador Rai also praised Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, describing it as an ambitious and historic environmental campaign with visible and lasting impact.

"I would like to thank the leadership of Ethiopia for launching such an ambitious Green Legacy program," Rai said, noting that the country has so far planted nearly 50 billion seedlings in a remarkably short period of time, an achievement he described as a world record.

He added that the initiative's success is evident across the country, with expanding green coverage visible in both urban and rural areas, underscoring Ethiopia's firm commitment to environmental protection and climate resilience.

According to the ambassador, Ethiopia's leadership in green development has gained global recognition, culminating in the country being selected to host COP32 in 2027, a milestone he described as a reflection of Ethiopia's growing international standing on climate action.

"This achievement is visible on the ground and recognized worldwide," Rai said. "Ethiopia's efforts in green development have rightly earned global respect."