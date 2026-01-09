Africa: China's Foreign Minister Meets With Chairperson of the African Union Commission

Addis Ababa — The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, H.E. Wang Yi, held the 9th China-African Union Strategic Dialogue at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa on 8 January 2026. On the same occasion, the two principals jointly attended the opening ceremony of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges.

The Chairperson and the Minister exchanged on China-Africa joint efforts to advance modernization, global governance, zero-tariff treatment, the International Organization for Mediation and the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa.

Both sides noted that China and the African Union, members of the Global South, share broad consensus on major international and regional issues. They underscored the importance of jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South and reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other to safeguard their respective core interests and major concerns. In this regard, they emphasized the need to further strengthen coordination and cooperation in order to inject positive momentum into global and regional peace, stability, and development.

The African Union side reaffirmed its firm commitment to the One-China principle, and reaffirmed that there is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and firmly supported all efforts by the Chinese government to achieve national reunification.

The two sides reiterated the imperative of upholding a global order based on international law, in particular the respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the peaceful settlement of disputes.

Both sides expressed concerns on the recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and reaffirmed that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected, and the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and international law must be adhered to.

They exchanged views on the cooperation in various fields including China-Africa joint efforts in advancing modernization. In this context, they underscored the importance of enhanced alignment between China's 15th Five-Year Plan and the Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan of Agenda 2063 of the African Union and FOCAC commitments.

Both sides agreed to enhance communication, coordination and mutual support in their respective major initiatives, including Agenda 2063 as well as its flagship projects on Silencing the Guns by 2030, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) on the African side, as well as the Global Security Initiative, the Global Governance Initiative and the International Organization for Mediation on the Chinese side.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China reaffirmed their commitment to promote the effective implementation of all signed cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding. They further agreed to explore the full potential for practical cooperation between China and the African Union, with a view to delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of Africa and China.