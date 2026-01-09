South Africa: Wildfires Force Evacuations As Helicopters Battle Kouga Flames

Three major fires are still burning in Kouga, with confirmed damage to homes in the Kromme River and Smith Town areas, while helicopters work overhead.

A raging wildfire in the Kouga Municipality has forced families to flee their homes as firefighters battle flames spreading across the region.

Strong winds helped the fire race through dry land near Hankey, Oyster Bay and the Kromme River area.

On Thursday, the municipality ordered urgent evacuations for people living along the R330 near Hankey and nearby poultry farms.

Families on farms near Oyster Bay Road and around the Kromme River and Riverside were also evacuated.

Officials later confirmed the fire jumped across the R330. The N2 between Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay was closed for a time, with traffic pushed onto the R102, causing heavy congestion. All roads have since reopened.

Firefighters worked through the night trying to contain the blaze.

On Friday morning, the municipality said all three major fires remain active.

Homes and other properties have been damaged in the Kromme River and Smith Town areas.

Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers is assisting after being asked to help by the municipality.

The group is working with firefighters, farmers, the South African Police Service and community groups.

A helicopter is now airborne, giving vital aerial support over the greater Kromme River area.

Kouga Mayor Hattingh Bornman said three helicopters were dispatched on Friday to strengthen operations.

Gift of the Givers has also sent a water tanker from Adelaide to Kouga and is delivering water to communities in Zoar, Ladismith, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay.

Teams are supplying firefighters with food and drinks, fuel for farmers' water pumps and support for evacuees at shelters.

An electrical outage has raised concern about water supply to St Francis Bay. The municipality said the situation is being closely monitored and the water supply remains stable.

Officials say there is no need for further evacuations at this stage.