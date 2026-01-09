Sudan: Yasser Arman - Sudan's Peace Will Be Affected By New World Order Emerging After Venezuela Events

Amsterdam — A just and sustainable peace in Sudan will be affected by the new world order whose features are now emerging, Yasser Arman, prominent Sudanese politician, and leader of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement Revolutionary Democratic Current (SPLM-RDC) asserts. He warns that "especially since regional countries want to determine the future of others by force of arms at a time when talk of democracy, human rights and sovereignty has declined and been replaced by talk of geopolitics, minerals and direct interests far removed from truth and values".

Arman's remarks came in an opinion piece he published on Wednesday, commenting on what happened in Venezuela, entitled "The New World Order is Naked Except for Power... Latin America: Land of the Poor, Enchanting Culture, and Postponed Dreams."

He said that Sudan's sovereignty and unity are in jeopardy today, as are those of many African, Arab, and southern countries suffering from internal oppression and wars fuelled by foreign interference.

A global system of ironclad power

Arman explained: power was a solid foundation for every world order that has passed, ever since Taharqa went to other countries and participated in building a world order and recommended preserving the rights of animals and humans together, and when Caesar invaded Gaul in ancient tales, and Alexander the Great occupied the entire ancient world, and when the Abbasid Caliph Harun al-Rashid saw a cloud and said to it: "O cloud, wherever you rain, your tribute will come to me."

Arman affirmed that "the valiant resistance of peoples for justice and human dignity has been an important factor in the establishment of a balanced world order in the last three centuries, linking the world order to a degree of values and ethics, ending direct colonialism, contributing to tipping the scales in favour of the equation of right over might, and affirming the right of peoples to freedom and a decent life, and developing the rule of law and the principles, rules and systems of international law, foremost among them the principle of sovereignty, self-determination, the right to resources, equitable exchange and balance of interests."

Arman added, "Today we are returning to a new world order that is essentially an old world order, devoid of everything except power. It crushes the weak, disregards justice, and solves the problems of the great powers at the expense of the poor, believing that power is the basis of right."

Unite and do not separate

He said that what happened recently in Venezuela brought back to the forefront the just causes of the peoples of Latin America, and in this regard, Arman called on everyone to stand "against internal tyranny in Venezuela or elsewhere, and against aggression against Venezuela and the control over the future of peoples who are the undisputed owners of the inherent right to determine their own destiny and future". He added "In Sudan, in light of regional and international transformations, those who truly believe that the will of the people is invincible must unite and not separate individually, for the wolf will devour the stray sheep".

Venezuelan president, Maduro

In addition, the Sudanese Group for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms issued a statement demanding that the United States guarantee the legal right of the detained Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to be tried in a fair and public trial, so that the world public opinion can first "procedurally" determine the extent of the American court's jurisdiction to try him, and secondly "substantively" determine the extent to which the evidence conforms to the legal requirements "the established legal principle that the evidence must rise above the level of reasonable doubt".

The group said in its statement that issuing criminal indictments against the (detained) Venezuelan president through the media violates the basic principles of international law.