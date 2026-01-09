Egypt: Business for Teens Raises Pre-Seed to Expand Across Egypt and GCC

Egypt-based edtech startup Business For Teens has closed a six-figure pre-seed funding round led by a group of angel investors, as interest grows in early-stage education platforms focused on entrepreneurship and financial literacy.

Founded in 2024 by Nadeem Barakat, Business For Teens teaches business fundamentals to teenagers aged 10-16, using project-based learning and practical simulations. The startup works directly with schools to deliver structured programmes that introduce students to entrepreneurship, money management, and basic business operations.

Since launch, the company has partnered with more than 10 schools across Egypt and Saudi Arabia and has reached over 600 students, according to the company. Business For Teens has also organised student bazaars and exhibitions, where participants present and sell real business projects to the public.

The funding round was led by Salah Abou Elmagd, alongside other angel investors. Proceeds will be used to expand operations, improve programme content, and deepen partnerships with schools across Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

Barakat said the funding will allow the company to scale its school footprint and reach more students through structured partnerships with educational institutions.

Key Takeaways

Early-stage investment in education startups across the Middle East and North Africa is increasingly targeting skills-based learning rather than traditional academic content. Financial literacy and entrepreneurship have gained attention as youth unemployment remains high and school curricula struggle to keep pace with changing labor markets. Platforms like Business For Teens aim to introduce business thinking at an earlier age by combining classroom instruction with hands-on projects. This approach aligns with broader education reforms in Egypt and Gulf countries, where governments and private schools are placing greater emphasis on practical skills, innovation, and private-sector readiness. The startup's early traction in both Egypt and Saudi Arabia reflects demand from private schools seeking differentiated programmes for students and parents. Angel-led funding rounds remain common at this stage, particularly for education businesses that rely on gradual school-by-school expansion rather than rapid user growth. Looking ahead, Business For Teens plans to launch 3 new programme levels in the first quarter of 2026, expand to more than 30 school partnerships, and train over 6,000 students by year-end. If execution remains consistent, the model could position the company as a regional provider of early-stage entrepreneurship education, at a time when skills development is becoming a core priority for education systems across the region.