Egypt: Fitxpert Raises Seven-Figure Investment From Foras Investment

Egypt-based SaaS platform FitXpert has raised a seven-figure investment from Foras Investment under the 0107 Invest initiative, as investors increase exposure to vertical software businesses serving healthcare and wellness sectors.

Founded in 2023 by Salah Selim and Mostafa Mahmoud, FitXpert provides an end-to-end software platform for fitness trainers, nutrition centres, and clinics. The system enables client management, programme design, progress tracking, and follow-ups through a single digital interface, replacing manual and fragmented workflows.

FitXpert positions itself as core infrastructure rather than a point solution, aiming to standardise operations in a sector that remains largely informal across the region. The company serves independent trainers as well as organised fitness and nutrition businesses.

The new funding will be used to enhance FitXpert's technology stack, strengthen operations, and support regional expansion. The company plans to scale its presence across Arab markets, with a focus on building institutional partnerships and expanding product capabilities.

Foras Investment said the deal aligns with its interest in technology-enabled businesses with scalable models and clear operational use cases. FitXpert is targeting sustained growth through 2026.

Key Takeaways

The deal reflects rising investor interest in vertical SaaS platforms across the Middle East, where software adoption remains uneven outside core enterprise sectors. Fitness, nutrition, and wellness businesses often rely on manual processes despite growing demand and professionalisation. Vertical SaaS companies that address specific operational needs can scale steadily without competing directly with horizontal software providers. By focusing on workflow, data, and client management, platforms like FitXpert embed themselves into daily operations, improving retention and pricing power. Egypt has become a testing ground for such models due to its large base of service providers and growing digital adoption. Success locally can support expansion into Gulf markets, where fitness and wellness spending is higher and operators are more formalised. Seven-figure strategic investments at this stage suggest a shift from experimentation toward execution. Investors are backing teams that show product-market fit and infrastructure depth rather than rapid user growth. As demand for data-driven health and lifestyle services increases, vertical SaaS platforms are positioned to play a central role in shaping how these businesses operate across the region.