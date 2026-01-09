Somalia: China Foreign Minister Postpones Planned Visit to Somalia

9 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — A planned visit to Mogadishu by China's foreign minister Wang Yi was postponed on Friday due to unspecified reasons.

Wang Yi, who had been expected to arrive in the Somali capital earlier in the day, was unable to travel as scheduled because of commitments that were not disclosed. The report said the visit would be rescheduled at a later date.

Somalia's federal government did not issue an immediate statement on the postponement. Authorities had earlier closed several roads in Mogadishu in anticipation of the visit, according to local sources.

Wang's planned trip to Mogadishu was linked to China's annual diplomatic outreach to African countries, part of Beijing's broader engagement with the continent through high-level visits by the foreign ministry.

