Rwanda: Export Earnings Declined By 30 Percent in November

The value of Rwanda's exports fell sharply by 30.13 per cent year-on-year to $215 million (approximately Rwf313 billion) in November 2025, contributing to a widening trade deficit, according to the National Institute of Statistics Rwanda (NISR).

The country's balance of formal trade in goods posted a $295 million (about Rwf429 billion) deficit in November, 13.43 per cent higher compared to the same month in 2024 and 3.05 per cent up from October, largely reflecting the drop in export earnings.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's trade deficit drops by 17% in July

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

NISR's monthly report, which focuses on formal external trade in goods, shows that total export values declined by 10.22 per cent month-on-month in October 2025.

The fall was mainly driven by domestic exports, which dropped 50.18 per cent year on year and 9.43 per cent from October 2025.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's trade deficit falls by 12.5% in Quarter 2

Among key domestic export categories, mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials fell by 50.84 per cent, while machinery and transport equipment declined 19.75 per cent. Exports under other commodities and transactions also dropped sharply, down 84.45 per cent.

John Bosco Kalisa, a Kigali-based trade analyst, observed that regional dynamics, including political instabilities in DR Congo and Tanzania, might have led to a significant decline in export receipts.

"Regional instability has weighed on Rwanda's export performance," he said, pointing to the challenges in neighbouring markets like DR Congo, Burundi, and Tanzania, which are key consumers of Rwandan products.

"Regional crises and conflicts affect our main markets and disrupt trade flows," he said, adding that Tanzania is a key transit corridor to seaports. He noted that disruptions caused by demonstrations during the presidential elections there had a direct impact on export movements in November.

Re-exports rose

In contrast, beverages and tobacco saw a large increase of 7082.83 per cent, and there were rises in crude materials (up 39.02 per cent) and chemicals and related products (up 35.61 per cent).

ALSO READ: Top five destinations for Rwandan exports named

The main destinations for exports in November were the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, China, the United Arab Emirates and Luxembourg.

Re-export values also strengthened, rising 53.94 per cent compared with November 2024 and 56.23 per cent in October 2025. Within re-exports, machinery and transport equipment jumped 632.42 per cent and mineral fuels and related materials increased 89.97 per cent.

However, miscellaneous manufactured articles fell 60.68 per cent, manufactured goods classified chiefly by material dropped 42.69 per cent, and animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes declined 30.30 per cent.

Top destinations for re-exports were the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Japan, Burundi, Uganda and South Sudan.

Kalisa noted that re-exports have remained relatively strong due to pockets of stability within the region. He explained that re-exported goods are sourced from abroad and largely destined for neighbouring countries, making them less vulnerable to disruptions affecting access to seaports.

"There is growing demand for re-exports within the region," he said, adding that improvements in Rwanda's transport and logistics infrastructure have strengthened the country's position as a regional trading hub through Kigali Logistic Platform.

"These investments have made it easier to move goods across borders, supporting the continued growth of re-exports despite broader regional challenges," Kalisa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Import trends

On the import side, the overall value of goods brought into Rwanda in November was 10.17 per cent lower than in the same month of 2024, but 5.95 per cent higher than in October 2025.

Among import categories, miscellaneous manufactured articles were down 17.02 per cent and chemicals and related products declined 9.77 per cent. Other commodities and transactions fell sharply by 92.77 per cent.

Meanwhile, beverages and tobacco rose 278.66 per cent, mineral fuels and related materials were up 74.00 per cent, and animals and vegetable oils, fats and waxes increased 66.02 per cent.

Rwanda's main sources of imports in November were Tanzania, China, Kenya, India and the United Arab Emirates.