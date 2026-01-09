East Africa: Eritrea Withdraws From IGAD, Again, Cites 'Failure to Meet Aspirations of the Region'

Addis Abeba — Eritrea has officially informed the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) of its decision to withdraw from the regional bloc, according to a statement released by the country's Ministry of Information.

Asmara said its withdrawal stems from what it characterized as IGAD's persistent failure to uphold its mandate, serve the interests of the region, and maintain neutrality among member states.

Eritrea recalled that it "played a pivotal role when IGAD was revitalized in 1993," contributing alongside other member states to strengthen the body as "the primary vehicle for the enhancement of regional peace and stability" and as a foundation for economic integration.

However, the Ministry's statement argues that "over time and especially since 2005, IGAD has not only failed to meet the aspirations of the peoples of the region, but instead played a deleterious role, becoming a tool against targeted Member States; particularly Eritrea." These developments prompted Asmara to suspend its membership in April 2007.

Although Eritrea reactivated its membership in June 2023 in hopes the bloc would "heed Eritrea's call for reform and rectify its past records," the statement says IGAD has "continued to renege on its statutory obligations," undermining its legal mandate and relevance.

"In the event, Eritrea finds itself compelled to withdraw its membership from an organization that has forfeited its legal mandate and authority," the Ministry of Information said, adding that IGAD now offers "no discernible strategic benefit" and has failed to contribute substantively to regional stability.

Eritrea's return to IGAD

Eritrea's latest departure from the regional bloc comes after diplomatic efforts within IGAD brought Asmara back into the bloc's fold on 8 July 2018. Then-IGAD Executive Secretary Amb. (Eng.) Mahboub Maalim praised Ethiopia and Eritrea's rapprochement following the commitment to implement the Algiers Agreement.

"The normalization of relations between Ethiopia and Eritrea and the resolution of the border issue will undoubtedly benefit the people of the two countries and would contribute to the realization of our shared aspiration of peace and economic integration of our region," Maalim wrote.

However, its formal rejoining occurred in June 2023, when Eritrea re-entered the regional bloc it had left 16 years earlier. It resumed its activities in IGAD after it took its seat at the 14th Ordinary Summit in Djibouti.

Eritrea's fraught relationship with IGAD has seen earlier attempts at rapprochement. In July 2011, Asmara moved to reactivate its membership in the bloc, four years after walking out in protest over what it said was IGAD's position on "Ethiopia's military intervention in Somalia". At the time, analysts described Eritrea's 2007 withdrawal as an early marker of deteriorating relations between the Red Sea nation and its regional neighbors, particularly over the conflict in Somalia, where al-Shabaab was fighting to topple a UN-backed government.

"I have the honour to inform you and through you the member states of IGAD that the State of Eritrea has decided to reactivate its membership in IGAD with immediate effect," Eritrean Foreign Minister Osman Saleh wrote in a letter addressed to IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim.