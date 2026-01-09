Malawi: NBM Plc Year-End Interest Credit Excites Customers

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) P

lc has once again drawn positive reactions from customers after sending the year-end interest credit, with many praising the bank for rewarding loyalty and consistent saving throughout 2025.

The response followed an announcement on the Bank's official Facebook page, informing customers that all applicable interest would be credited to savings accounts, fixed deposit accounts and other interest-bearing accounts on December 31, 2025.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The post quickly attracted engagement and created a social media buzz, as customers took to the comment section to express appreciation describing the credit as a timely boost as the year comes to an end.

By December 31, the customers' anticipation paid off, as they had their accounts credited with varying amounts based on their annual savings.

One customer, Grace Mbewe, said the interest credit motivates her to continue saving.

"This shows that being consistent really pays. Ending the year with interest credited into my account encourages me to save even more in 2026," she said.

Another customer, Peter Gondwe, described the move as a sign that the Bank values its customers.

"It feels good to be rewarded for loyalty. This gives me confidence that my savings are growing with a Bank that appreciates its customers," he said.

Commenting on the positive response, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Hiwa said the bank is pleased to see customers celebrating after being rewarded for their loyalty.

"The Bank exists because of its customers. Their continued trust in our services is important to us, and we remain committed to supporting their financial growth and providing a better banking experience," said Hiwa.

Recently, the Bank also spread festive cheer through its '12 Days of Christmas' initiative, which formed part of NBM plc's broader K250 million festive season package that ran from December 5 to 22, 2025.

Beneficiaries under the initiative included health centres such as St Martins in Mwanza, Area 25 and Chilomoni, schools in Chazunda, Mpemba, Kasungu, Liwonde and Mzuzu, as well as community institutions including Wells of Joy Orphan Care and Makande Resource Centre for the visually impaired, among others.