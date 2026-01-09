Malawi: Stampede for ACB Top Job As Experts Warn Against Political Meddling

An unprecedented surge of interest has greeted the race for Malawi's most sensitive law-enforcement post, with no fewer than 50 candidates throwing their hats into the ring for the position of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General--an unmistakable signal of how high-stakes and politically loaded the job has become.

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs confirmed yesterday that it had received 50 applications for the post, which has remained vacant since the expiry of former director general Martha Chizuma's contract in June 2024. The sheer volume of applicants has intensified public attention, with legal experts and civil society warning that the recruitment process will either restore confidence in the anti-corruption fight or permanently damage it.

Ministry spokesperson Frank Namangale said shortlisting is expected to begin next week, with the Solicitor General set to constitute a selection panel.

"The process will be free and fair," Namangale said. "The integrity of those overseeing it should guarantee credibility. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews before the remaining procedures are concluded."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, Namangale could not indicate when the final appointment will be announced, citing the length and complexity of the process--a response likely to fuel further scrutiny given Malawi's history of stalled or controversial ACB leadership appointments.

Legal experts say the unusually large number of applicants removes any justification for a flawed or compromised outcome.

Malawi Law Society (MLS) president Davis Njobvu warned that the law is unambiguous on how the ACB Director General must be appointed and said any deviation would raise immediate red flags.

"This is not an ordinary appointment," Njobvu said. "Malawians are watching closely because the credibility of the entire anti-corruption framework hinges on who leads the ACB. Any political interference would be fatal to public trust."

Governance and accountability specialists argue that the intense interest reflects both the power of the office and the public's hunger for a fearless corruption czar.

Centre for Social Accountability and Transparency (CSAT) Executive Director Willy Kambwandira said the volume of applications leaves no room for excuses.

"With 50 applicants, there is absolutely no justification for recycling compromised individuals or lowering the bar," Kambwandira said. "Malawi needs an independent, courageous and professionally credible Director General who will pursue corruption wherever it leads, including politically exposed persons."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe described the recruitment as a defining moment for government's anti-corruption credentials.

"This process will show whether the fight against corruption is real or just political theatre," Kondowe said. "The appointment must be based on merit, integrity and independence--not loyalty."

The Ministry of Justice advertised the position on December 6, stipulating that the successful candidate must be a person of high integrity, demonstrably committed to fighting corruption, and willing to undergo rigorous vetting.

As the shortlisting process approaches, the spotlight is firmly fixed on the Ministry, the Solicitor General and the selection panel. With 50 contenders and a public weary of empty promises, experts say Malawi can no longer afford a misstep. The choice of the next ACB Director General will either mark a turning point in the war on corruption--or confirm long-held fears that politics still trumps justice.