South Africa: Scam Alert - Facebook Page 'Watu Credit and Second Hand Motorbikes' Is Run By an Impostor

Scam alert: Facebook page 'Watu credit and second hand motorbikes' is run by an impostor

The Facebook page uses the name and logo of Watu - a renowned asset finance company operating in Kenya - to offer Kenyans new and used motorbikes on credit. Do not fall for these offers, as they are all scams.

The Facebook page Watu credit and second hand motorbikes advertises new and used motorbikes on credit.

According to the page, interested Kenyans can pay a deposit of KSh7,000 (about US$53) for used motorbikes and KSh15,000 for new ones, with the balance paid in daily instalments.

The page uses the name and logo of Watu, an asset finance company operating in seven African countries, including Kenya.

The page claims the offers include helmets, reflector jackets, fuel vouchers and oil.

It requires interested users to provide their national identity cards, Kenya Revenue Authority pin and a guarantor.

The page has reposted its adverts hundreds of times on Facebook groups with thousands of members, attracting significant engagement, including enquiries from interested users.

But can the page and its offers be trusted? We checked.

Signs of a scam

According to its "page transparency" section, the page was created on 14 October 2022 under the name "Online business". It only changed to its current name in August 2025. This is a key indicator that it could be an impostor.

There is another red flag. Social media accounts for legitimate businesses use professionally designed graphics with logos and unique colours to advertise their products. Their adverts are distinct but convey similar messages. However, the page in question uses unbranded photos to advertise its offers.

We searched online and found Watu's official website. According to the company, its official Facebook page is Watu Kenya. The number provided by the suspicious page is not listed on any of these legitimate platforms. This is a clear sign that the page is not associated with the company.

The Facebook page in question is run by an impostor, and its offers should be ignored.

To help protect yourself from online fraudsters, read Africa Check's guide to Facebook scams and how to spot them.