Ethiopia: PM Abiy Underscores New Era of Ethiopia-China Ties With All-Weather Strategic Partnership

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has underscored the depth and resilience of Ethiopia-China relations, stating that the long-standing partnership between the two countries has entered a new phase following its elevation to an all-weather strategic cooperation partnership.

Ethiopia and China have enjoyed strong diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people ties for decades, a relationship that continues to expand in scope and significance, he said.

In a social media post, the Prime Minister revealed that he welcomed China's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, for high-level discussions aimed at further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

"Ethiopia and China have enjoyed a strong relationship for decades, further strengthened recently by its elevation to an all-weather strategic cooperation partnership," Prime Minister Abiy noted. "I welcomed the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, and reflected on the enduring partnership between the peoples and governments of Ethiopia and China."

During the discussions, the two sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing development and mutual prosperity.

Talks covered a wide range of cooperation areas, including the economy, trade, infrastructure development, energy, and transportation.

"We discussed a range of development cooperation issues and reiterated our shared commitment to advancing development," the Prime Minister underscored.

He further noted that both sides explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in emerging and future-oriented sectors, including e-commerce, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and green energy.

Recalled that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abiy also received Minister Wang Yi at the National Palace, where discussions were held on bilateral relations and regional matters of mutual interest.

The visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China under the newly elevated all-weather cooperation framework.

Moreover, the high-level meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and exchanging views on regional and international issues of shared concern. The visit reflects the continued partnership between Ethiopia and China and their mutual commitment to deepening diplomatic relations.