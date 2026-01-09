Ethiopian Satellites Drive Socio-Economic Gains As Third Launch Planned for 2026

8 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Space Science and Geospatial Institute (SSGI) has announced that satellite data generated by Ethiopia's space missions has delivered significant socio-economic benefits across the country.

According to the Institute, preparations are underway to launch Ethiopia's third Earth observation satellite, ET-RSS2, in December 2026.

The new satellite is expected to offer enhanced image quality and a longer operational lifespan.

Ethiopia has previously launched two Earth observation satellites--ET-RSS1 and ET-SMART-RSS. Although both satellites have now completed their operational lifespans, they provided valuable technological, scientific, and economic contributions, SSGI Director General Abdisa Yilma told the Ethiopian News Agency.

Abdisa noted that satellite-generated data played a crucial role in strengthening food security, protecting the environment, and managing natural resources.

The information also supported key sectors such as agriculture, urban planning, infrastructure development, and national security, while contributing to the country's international image.

The upcoming ET-RSS2 satellite will be equipped with modern technology and is designed to remain operational for five years.

Its improved capabilities are expected to further enhance Ethiopia's ability to collect and analyze high-quality Earth observation data.

The Director General emphasized that through its previous satellite missions, Ethiopia has successfully developed institutional capacity in satellite data reception, analysis, and management, as well as in maintaining space infrastructure.

He added that the next launch will further demonstrate the country's growing practical expertise in space technology and satellite development.

Read the original article on ENA.

