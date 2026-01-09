Sudan: Anti-Smuggling Forces Seize 176,000 Narcotic Pills in Red Sea State

Anti-Smuggling Forces in the Red Sea State, in coordination with the General Intelligence Service, seized 176,000 Captagon pills hidden in a truck's spare tire and arrested one suspect on a national highway.

The operation was inspected by Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim, Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. General Mustafa Mohamed Nour, and senior Customs officials.

Officials described the seizure as a strong start to the year, underscored the grave threat posed by drug trafficking to society and the economy, and reaffirmed full government support for the Customs Forces through enhanced resources and training.

Anti-smuggling leaders also reiterated their commitment to securing borders and combating illicit drugs, weapons, and other high-risk goods.