Sudan: Anti-Smuggling Forces Seize 176,000 Narcotic Pills in Red Sea State

8 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Anti-Smuggling Forces in the Red Sea State, in coordination with the General Intelligence Service, seized 176,000 Captagon pills hidden in a truck's spare tire and arrested one suspect on a national highway.

The operation was inspected by Finance Minister Gebreil Ibrahim, Red Sea State Wali Lt. Gen. General Mustafa Mohamed Nour, and senior Customs officials.

Officials described the seizure as a strong start to the year, underscored the grave threat posed by drug trafficking to society and the economy, and reaffirmed full government support for the Customs Forces through enhanced resources and training.

Anti-smuggling leaders also reiterated their commitment to securing borders and combating illicit drugs, weapons, and other high-risk goods.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.