Sudan: Under the Slogan 'Smart Continuous Education' - National Council for Literacy and Adult Education Marks Arab Literacy Day

Omdurman, Jan. 8, 2026 (SUNA) - The National Council for Literacy and Adult Education on Thursday marked Arab Literacy Day, observed annually on January 8, under the slogan "Smart Continuous Education for a Nation Free of Illiteracy."

Secretary-General of the Council, Dr. Huda Abushoura, said the celebration aims to remind officials and the wider community of the critical importance of literacy, review achievements in combating illiteracy, and outline future plans as a pathway toward sustainable development.

She explained that the event seeks to eradicate alphabetical, technological, and professional illiteracy, promote lifelong learning, and entrench the concept of continuous education. It also aims to link literacy efforts to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4, while developing basic skills in reading and writing alongside applied technological and vocational competencies.

Dr. Abushoura added that the Council's objectives include the economic empowerment of individuals and communities, the modernization of smart learning systems and educational platforms, and the strengthening of partnerships.

She reaffirmed the Council's commitment to sustained awareness-raising on the dangers and challenges posed by illiteracy, noting that the occasion--endorsed by the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO)--provides an opportunity for in-depth reflection on practical and decisive solutions to combat illiteracy and reduce overall illiteracy rates to below five percent.