South Africa: Municipal Electricity Failure Is Not Simply a Local Municipal Problem, but a Structural Economic Risk

8 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Chris Yelland and Paul Vermeulen

South Africa's municipal electricity debt crisis is often reduced to a familiar story: failing councils, weak billing systems, political interference and a culture of non-payment. There is truth in that, but it is incomplete.

Municipal electricity debt has become a macroeconomic and industrial issue because electricity distribution is not a niche municipal service - it is a central artery of the economy. Municipal distributors supply households, malls, office parks, factories, hospitals and public infrastructure. When municipal electricity trading accounts collapse, the effects ripple outward: maintenance is deferred, outages multiply, network losses rise and investment decisions tilt away from municipal supply areas. The result is a slow degradation of reliability, affordability and competitiveness.

The uncomfortable implication is that municipal arrears are not simply a symptom of poor local governance. They are also the predictable outcome of an electricity distribution industry (EDI) structure that has, over time, placed municipal distributors in an increasingly untenable position - financially, operationally and politically. The crisis should properly be framed as a structural misalignment at the centre of South Africa's EDI, with Eskom in the thick of it.

Structural lock-in: how municipalities became dependent on Eskom

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Historically, many municipalities generated, transmitted and distributed their own power largely to "white" residents, businesses and services, with revenues aligned to local networks and local responsibilities. Over time, that model was dismantled. Eskom's centralised generation expanded, while the municipal customer base grew and municipalities...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.