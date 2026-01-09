Tunisia: Tap Roundtable Meeting On 'Investing in Sports Infrastructure' Gets Underway

8 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 8 — A roundtable meeting on "Investing in Sports Infrastructure for Higher competitiveness" opened Thursday at the premises of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).

The event is organised by TAP news agency in observance of the Sports Information Day - part this year of the festivities of its 65th anniversary - in demonstration of its active role in boosting national sport and fostering a culture of excellence.

TAP CEO Najeh Missaoui said as the roundtable meeting got underway the organisation of the event reflects the news agency's keenness to be an active partner in bolstering national sport not only through media coverage but also via a string of initiatives and in-depth debates.

