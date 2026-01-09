South Africa: ANC Secretary Could Challenge Mabuyane for Top Eastern Cape Job

Some ANC members want Ngcukaitobi to lead the Eastern Cape, saying he will bring ethical leadership and tackle factionalism.

He has not confirmed the campaign but told Scrolla.Africa he is aware of it and is focusing on the upcoming March conference.

Lulama Ngcukaitobi, the African National Congress Secretary in the Eastern Cape, could be going head-to-head with the province's top boss Oscar Mabuyane.

His name has been mentioned in internal talks about who should lead the party next, with some ANC members saying he represents a clean break from the factional battles of recent years.

According to party insiders, certain regional structures see him as a disciplined leader with more than 30 years' experience in the ANC. He has served in branches, regional committees and provincial leadership.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"He is seen by some within the ANC as a figure whose leadership style contrasts with the heightened factionalism that has characterised recent years," one insider said.

The growing debate in the province is being framed as "new leadership versus continuity", with Mabuyane expected to run again for a third term as provincial Chairperson.

Ngcukaitobi has long supported organisational renewal in the party, including efforts to fight corruption, patronage and abuse of power. He is also known to back social support programmes like the Basic Income Grant.

He has a strong record in youth and student movements, and some see him as someone who understands the struggles of young people -- from joblessness to education and economic opportunity.

But for now, nothing is official. Another leader said these talks remain informal and no final decisions have been made.

Speaking to Scrolla.Africa, Ngcukaitobi said he was aware of the campaign and that some people had approached him about it directly.

"I am very much aware of the matter and there are people who have raised it with me personally, but I didn't entertain it because we are busy preparing for the upcoming conference which will take place in March," he said.