South Africa Sees Up to Four Tornadoes a Year, Says Weather Service

The weather service warns tornado risk is highest between November and January in several provinces.

South Africa usually sees a small number of tornadoes each year, but experts say some are never spotted.

Senior forecaster and tornado expert Puseletso Mofokeng from the South African Weather Service said the country records about three to four tornadoes a year. He said some may go undetected because they last for a very short time.

This is now starting to change. Mofokeng said improved satellite technology introduced in late 2024 is helping the weather service pick up storms that were previously missed, BusinessTech reported.

Tornado activity in South Africa is highest between November and January. These storms mostly affect the Highveld and escarpment areas.

Provinces often hit include parts of Mpumalanga, the Free State, KwaZulu Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Mofokeng said tornadoes in South Africa are usually weaker than those seen in the United States. Even so, they can still be deadly.

He pointed to past disasters such as the Mount Ayliff tornado in 1999, which killed several people, and the Tongaat tornado in 2024, which also caused deaths and damage.

The weather service is urging people to take storms seriously and act fast when conditions turn dangerous.

If a tornado strikes, residents are advised to take shelter in a small strong room or hide under heavy furniture. People should also move away quickly if they see large storm clouds coming together.

Mofokeng said early action can save lives, even when storms seem short or sudden.