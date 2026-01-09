Gabon: Faced With Alarm Over 'Ritual Murders', the President Asks the Population Whether They Want the Death Penalty Reintroduced

Libreville — Citizens will decide whether the death penalty will be imposed for so-called "ritual murders." This was announced by the President of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, in his New Year's address on January 2. The death penalty was abolished in Gabon in 2010, but in light of the social unrest triggered by the increase in so-called "ritual murders," President Nguema stated that he wants to consult the population on whether to reintroduce the death penalty to punish those who commit such acts.

"This decision must be made by the people who elected me," he declared. The Gabonese population was shocked by the case of Pascal Cameron Ngueba Loko, a 13-year-old boy who disappeared on December 17 and whose body was found on December 22 in a septic tank near his home.

One of the four suspects arrested by police confessed to killing the boy for fetishistic purposes on the orders of an as-yet-unknown instigator. Remarkably, according to the coroner, the boy's body showed no signs of organ removal. Ritual killings have a long history in Gabon, so much so that there is even an association dedicated to combating ritual crimes, which organized a protest march in 2013. Those who commission these brutal acts seek to gain material advantages through "magical" practices involving the mutilation of young victims' bodies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The Catholic bishops have intervened on several occasions to counteract these practices. On December 28, 2025, the Gabonese Bishops' Conference celebrated the conclusion of its Jubilee and the National Day for Combating All Forms of Violence and Attacks on Life in Oyem. In his homily, the President of the Bishops' Conference and Bishop of Oyem, Jean Vincent Ondo Éyéne, condemned these "barbaric" acts and called on the security forces to fully embrace their responsibility in order to restore the public's trust. "My heart is filled with sorrow for the ritual murders that are staining our beloved country with blood," said the Bishop of Oyem.

"I think of those who have been taken from life, whose bodies have been desecrated, and whose innocence has been broken," he continued, referring in particular to the murder of Pascal Cameron Loko and to numerous other victims whose crimes go unpunished.

The President of the Gabonese Bishops' Conference entrusted the souls of the innocent victims to God and prayed for eternal rest for them and comfort for their families. He also remembered the survivors, who are forever scarred by this violence, and prayed for their physical and spiritual healing.