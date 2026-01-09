Uganda: Traders Protest Evictions and Rent Hikes At Farmers Mall, Accuse Owner of Harassment

Traders operating at Farmers Mall have protested what they describe as unlawful eviction and persistent rent hikes, demanding that their shops be reopened following the introduction of a 10% increment on rental fees.

The affected traders, most of whom deal in agricultural chemicals and farm inputs, accuse businessman John Bosco Muwonge, the owner of the building, of arbitrarily increasing charges beyond their financial capacity.

"We were shocked to see our shops being locked without proper consultation," said Mayanja Joy Kato, the chairperson of the traders.

"Every month, a new 10 percent is added to our rent. This has made it impossible for us to continue operating our businesses."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Several shops at the mall remained closed as traders laid down their tools in protest. The traders said the closure followed assurances from the building owner that the shops would be reopened the following day, a promise they say has not been fulfilled.

They further alleged that they are being intimidated by security personnel they claim were deployed by Muwonge to enforce the rent increments.

"We are tired of soldiers being sent to us to talk about rent issues," another trader said. "The owner himself never shows up, but instead uses armed men to scare us. This is harassment."

Tensions escalated when the traders attempted to march to Muwonge's office to seek clarification and dialogue.

They were reportedly blocked by armed soldiers who prevented them from accessing the premises, with some allegedly pointing guns at the protesters.

The traders have since appealed to government authorities to intervene, saying they feel unprotected and unfairly targeted.

"We are calling upon government leaders to come to our rescue," Kato said. "We are hardworking Ugandans trying to earn a living, but the conditions being imposed on us are unbearable."

Efforts to obtain a comment from the building's management were unsuccessful, as the phone number of the manager in charge of operations was unreachable.

The situation at Farmers Mall remained tense as traders awaited a response from the building management and relevant government authorities.