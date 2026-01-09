Uganda: EC Dismisses Petition Challenging Nalule's Candidature for Masaka Woman MP Seat

The Electoral Commission has upheld the candidature of Masaka Woman Member of Parliament aspirant Joan Nalule after dismissing a petition challenging the authenticity of her academic qualifications.

In its decision, the Commission referenced a complaint lodged under Article 61(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act, Cap 176, in which the petitioner questioned the validity of Nalule's academic documents submitted during nomination.

The Electoral Commission said Nalule tendered a letter of verification of her Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education results issued by the Uganda National Examinations Board, despite claims by the petitioner that her academic credentials were improperly submitted.

The Commission noted that no evidence was adduced by the petitioner to demonstrate that the letter of verification was forged, invalid, or otherwise inauthentic.

"Apart from pointing out the discrepancies in the letter of verification of results issued to Joanita Nalule by the Uganda National Examinations Board, which were minor, no communication was tendered impeaching or vitiating the said letter," reads part of the decision signed by Electoral Commission Chairperson Simon Byabakama.

The petitioner had argued that although Nalule possesses the minimum academic qualifications required for nomination, her UACE certificate was not among the documents submitted to the Electoral Commission in support of her nomination on October 23, 2025.

The petitioner further claimed that Nalule only submitted a letter from UNEB purporting to authenticate her Senior Six qualifications, which were themselves not presented to the Returning Officer at the time of nomination.

It was also alleged that Nalule holds a Diploma in Commonwealth Youth Programme but did not submit the qualification to the Commission during the nomination process.

In its ruling, the Electoral Commission said the petitioner failed to demonstrate that the verification letter submitted by Nalule was invalid or that the nomination process contravened electoral laws.

Nalule had earlier dismissed the petition, alleging that it was filed by a proxy acting on behalf of one of her political opponents in the Masaka Woman MP race, Democratic Party's Mary Babirye Kabanda and National Unity Platform's Joanita Namutawe, the incumbent Masaka Woman Member of Parliament.

The Commission's decision clears Nalule to remain on the ballot as the campaign period ahead of the January 15, 2026 general elections continues.