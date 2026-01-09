East Africa: Somalia Says WFP Aid Remains Under UN Control Amid US Concerns

8 January 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Wednesday said food aid stored at a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse remains under the custody of the UN agency, responding to concerns raised by the United States over alleged irregularities.

In a statement, the government said commodities referenced in recent reports, including assistance provided by Washington, "remain under the custody and control of the World Food Programme."

The authorities added that the warehouse in question is located within the Mogadishu port area, where expansion and repurposing works are under way as part of broader port development plans. These activities, the statement said, have not affected the custody, management or distribution of humanitarian assistance.

"The Federal Government continues to review this matter through a technical inter-agency committee in coordination with humanitarian partners," the statement said, referring to concerns linked to the port expansion.

Somalia's government reaffirmed its commitment to humanitarian principles, transparency and accountability, and said it values its partnership with the United States and other international donors. It added that further updates would be provided once the review is completed.

The United States Department of State had earlier issued a statement raising concerns over allegations related to a WFP warehouse in Somalia.

