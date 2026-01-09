East Africa: Somalia Officials Visit Wargaadhi Town Following Major Al-Shabaab Attack

Wargaadhi, Somalia — The governor of Middle Shabelle region, Mahamoud Mohamed Noor, and Hirshabelle State police chief, General Hassan Dhicisow, visited the town of Wargaadhi on Thursday, following a recent defeat of Al-Shabaab militants in the area.

The visit comes amid ongoing operations by the Somali National Army, local security forces, and allied militias to push Al-Shabaab out of key towns and disrupt their supply lines across Middle Shabelle and surrounding regions.

Recent clashes in Wargaadhi resulted in dozens of militants being killed and several weapons caches seized, according to local officials.

During the visit, Governor Noor encouraged the troops to remain united and vigilant in order to sustain momentum against the insurgents. He also stressed the importance of local cooperation in intelligence gathering and security operations.

The regional administration delivered a donation of livestock to the forces, highlighting its commitment to supporting those engaged in the fight against Al-Shabaab and ensuring the stability of liberated areas.

The government's intensified campaign in Middle Shabelle is part of a broader national strategy to weaken Al-Shabaab's territorial control and limit its ability to launch attacks in urban centers, including Mogadishu.