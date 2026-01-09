South Africa: Naledi Pandor Named New Chancellor of Nelson Mandela University

8 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Naledi Pandor will become chancellor of Nelson Mandela University from 1 April replacing Geraldine Fraser Moleketi.
  • University council says Pandor shares the university's values and will help strengthen its reputation locally and internationally.

Naledi Pandor has been named the new chancellor of Nelson Mandela University.

She will take over the role on 1 April and will serve a four year term. Pandor replaces Geraldine Fraser Moleketi whose second term ends on 31 March.

The appointment was announced by judge Nambitha Dambuza who chairs the university council. She said Pandor was chosen because her values match the mission of the university.

Dambuza said Pandor is widely respected and brings a strong record in education, public service and leadership.

"She is a distinguished activist academic and former cabinet minister whose commitment to education and social justice fits deeply with the values of the university," Dambuza said.

The council thanked Fraser Moleketi for her service and for helping build the reputation of the university during her time as chancellor.

Pandor is well known for her long career in education and government. She previously served in several cabinet roles and has been involved in higher education for many years.

She holds a doctorate in education from the University of Pretoria and has received honorary doctorates from universities in South Africa, Portugal and Ireland.

Her studies also include a master's degree in education from the University of London and a master's degree in linguistics from Stellenbosch University. She also studied at universities in Botswana, the United States and the United Kingdom.

Dambuza said the council believes Pandor will represent the university with integrity and help strengthen its standing in South Africa and internationally.

The appointment follows the rules set out in the university statute under the Higher Education Act of 1997.

