Namibia: NCAA Defends Decision to Deny Ishowspeed Aviation Permits

The Namibia Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has denied that it acted unreasonably in denying permits to American streamer Darren Watkins Jr, popularly known as IShowSpeed.

"The NCAA rejects any implication that it acted unreasonably or obstructively in relation to the non-issuance of an overflight and landing clearance permit for the proposed visit by IShowSpeed," NCAA spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said in a statement on Thursday.

IShowSpeed was expected to livestream his visit to Namibia last week as part of his Africa Steam Tour.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The visit was cancelled due to aviation permit issues, although the streamer on Wednesday reiterated his intention to visit Namibia during his tour.

The cancellation received significant public attention, given the streamer's global reach.

"Why subject a respected high-value visitor to useless bureaucratic chaos? We must be dynamic," Independent Patriots for Change spokesperson Imms Nashinge wrote in a social media post responding to The Namibian's report.

According to Ashipala, the ad-hoc overflight and landing permits were not issued because the flight exceeded the allowed number of passengers.

The NCAA has the right to grant exemptions to those restrictions, but the applications must be made in advance to the Transport Commission, Ashipala said.

As the exemption was not obtained, the NCAA recommended using a local licensed Namibian charter operator, he added.

"Applications that are submitted late, incomplete, or without the requisite statutory approvals cannot be accommodated, irrespective of the profile of the operator involved. [...] Aviation safety and regulatory compliance are paramount and will not be compromised," Ashipala said.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.