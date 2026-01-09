Namibia: Governor Kathindi Highlights Oshikoto Women Empowerment, Water Provision Highlights in 2025

Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi on Thursday reviewed the achievements and challenges encountered during 2025.

In an interview with Nampa, Kathindi expressed pride in having established a strong foundation for coordinated, evidence-based development.

"Through constituency profiling and enhanced stakeholder collaboration, we have advanced key state of the regional address priorities, including water provision, infrastructure development, agriculture and food security, land formalisation, social welfare, as well as youth and women's empowerment," he stated.

He emphasised that engagements with various stakeholders enabled his office to address regional developmental challenges and opportunities, identify critical priorities, and formulate targeted strategies to achieve them.

"These milestones directly support the eighth administration's vision of inclusive economic growth, enhanced service delivery, and social justice," Kathindi noted.

On the challenges faced, he pointed to constrained financial resources, climate-related pressures such as severe drought and saline water, delays in infrastructure projects, and persistent social issues - notably youth unemployment, substance abuse, and public safety concerns - that tested their resolve.

"Although these obstacles impeded progress, they underscored the necessity of resilience, innovation, and strengthened partnerships across government and civil society," Kathindi said.

He said a paramount challenge for the region remains access to clean water, stemming primarily from structural issues such as low water pressure and saline groundwater.

"This prompted us to organise a successful Regional Water Day last year, convening stakeholders at regional and national levels to deliberate on short-, medium- and long-term solutions," he explained.

Looking ahead, Kathindi said his vision for the region prioritises addressing foundational needs as a pathway to economic growth, social stability, and an improved quality of life for all residents.

He reflected that his tenure to date has been anchored in people-centred leadership, inclusive development, resilience, and alignment with national priorities.

"This approach has strengthened participatory governance, ensuring that regional planning is responsive, inclusive, and aligned with national objectives," he said.

"It is profoundly rewarding to witness the people of Oshikoto embarking on this developmental journey united, confronting challenges collectively."

