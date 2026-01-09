Namibia: National Geographic's Photo Camp Comes to Namibia

The National Geographic Photo Camp is an international storytelling programme that introduces young people to the power of photography.

The National Geographic Society has held a series of photo camps at locations throughout Africa including Uganda, Ghana, Botswana and Angola and, for the first time this year, Namibia.

These week-long interactive experiences - led by National Geographic explorers and locally based photographers and educators - introduce young people to the basics of photography, storytelling and editing.

They also provide them with field assignments where they are asked to reflect on the ways we are all connected to water, explore traditional knowledge and stories and engage with the community and world around them.

With cameras in hand and a question to consider, the students take photographs of the places, people and things that are important to them.

During the photo camp in Namibia, local youth were introduced to photography and storytelling with guidance from renowned National Geographic explorers, including Jahawi Bertolli, Guerchom Ndebo and Miora Rajaonary.

They led the students on assignments that invited them to explore the world around them, getting to know each other and their communities and harnessing the power of their own voices.

Reflections

Guerchom Ndebo recounts his Namibian experience.

Every photo camp is special. What I love most is the energy that builds during the programme.

On the first day we are strangers, connected only by a shared passion for storytelling but quickly we get to know other participants.

Seeing the improvement in the quality of the work pushes me and motivates me even more.

For me, photography is above all about sharing and that's exactly what we do during the camp.

Access to visual education in Africa remains limited.

Bringing this programme to Namibia to train young storytellers is an act of hope: the hope of seeing more local stories told from the ground up and the hope of amplifying community voices.

Photo Camp is a space where everyone finds a place to speak, learn from their community and all learn how to represent it in images.

WAYS OF SEEING

Photo Camp student Aletha Shomeya says participating in the Photo Camp at Divundu was an initially daunting yet thrilling opportunity.

Surrounded by peers from across the country in an unfamiliar setting, I felt both nervous and eager to form new connections and friendships.

I was immediately touched by the warmth of students and staff as they fostered a supportive and judgement-free space for learning.

The first day introduced us to cameras. Holding professional equipment for the first time was astonishing as I had never used anything beyond a phone.

I was initially worried about the possibility of damaging it, but I soon lost myself in the joy of experimenting with lenses as the day progressed.

More than just taking pictures, I learned to truly see: to observe patterns in my surroundings and understand how light shapes a moment.

While listening to Kamutjonga community members, my team connected their stories to issues like climate change and human-wildlife conflict, often taught only in abstract, scientific terms.

We aimed to tell a story that honestly portrayed families' struggles due to scarce resources, as well as highlight local initiatives providing livelihoods and hope.

Our goal was to show that through unity, there is always a path forward.

This experience showed me the profound power of storytelling.

As an environmental biologist, I can use photography to translate complex data into relatable narratives about environmental challenges.

Photography taught me to view the world through different lenses and to listen closely (both to nature and the people) as others' voices not only educate but inspire action.

- National Geographic Photo Camp

