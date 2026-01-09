South Sudan: Joint Statement Condemning Order Demanding Vehicles From NGOs

press release

The Embassies of Canada, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States condemn a reported order issued by SPLM/A-IO Major General John Luk Bayak in northern Jonglei State for humanitarian organizations to surrender their vehicles.

This order is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian principles and places assistance workers in harm's way. We call for an immediate reversal of this order and the return of any assets seized. No party or individual in South Sudan has the right to confiscate assets provided by our governments to assistance implementing partners in support of our effort to provide life-saving assistance to South Sudanese in need.