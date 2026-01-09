Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Gothenburg On Objective Situation

- Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea's Ambassador to Italy and non-resident Ambassador to Sweden, conducted a seminar for nationals residing in Gothenburg, Sweden, focusing on the progress of national development programs as well as the objective situation in the homeland and regional developments.

Extending New Year and Christmas greetings to the Eritrean people, Ambassador Fesehatsion gave an extensive briefing on priority programs for 2026. He also outlined issues that should be carried out with a view to strengthening activities and the contribution of the Fourth Front to national affairs.

Noting the role of parents, national organizations, and communities in transferring noble cultural values to future generations, Ambassador Fesehatsion called for reinforced participation by nationals.

Ambassador Fesehatsion further stated that Eritrea, while foiling external hostilities and safeguarding its peace and sovereignty, is earnestly conducting praiseworthy diplomatic activities based on mutual interests with its neighbors, the Horn of Africa region, as well as the Red Sea region and the Middle East--efforts that are bearing fruitful results.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Mr. Mohammed Ali Mohammed Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Scandinavian countries, and Mr. Yemane Gebrekidan, Head of Consular Affairs, on their part provided extensive briefings on consular guidelines and the efforts being exerted to ensure timely consular services.

The participants expressed their conviction to strengthen unity, organization, and contribution to national development drives.