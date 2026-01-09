Eritrea: Call for Reinforced Water and Soil Conservation

8 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

At a meeting conducted with area administrators, Mr. Zeray Berhe, administrator of Molqui sub-zone, called for reinforced water and soil conservation activities led by professionals with a view to stabilizing the environment.

Commending the role of the community in addressing shortcomings in social service provision institutions, Mr. Zeray called for giving priority to water and soil conservation, noting its significance in controlling soil erosion and boosting productivity.

Indicating that commendable activities have been carried out in the construction of additional classrooms, the collection of harvests for families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens, as well as declaring free from females' genital mutilation, Mr. Hintseab Woldu, managing director of the sub-zone, expressed appreciation for the significant role played by area administrators.

The participants conducted extensive discussions on the issues raised at the meeting and adopted various recommendations.

