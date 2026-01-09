Tunisia: Tap Forum On 'Investing in Sports Infrastructure' Gets Underway [update 1]

Tunis, Jan. 8 — A forum on "Investing in Sports Infrastructure for Higher competitiveness" opened Thursday at the premises of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU).

The event is organised by TAP news agency in observance of the Sports Information Day - part this year of the festivities of its 65th anniversary - in demonstration of its active role in boosting national sport and fostering a culture of excellence.

TAP CEO Najeh Missaoui said as the meeting got underway the organisation of the event reflects the news agency's keenness - as a public institution- to be an active partner in bolstering national sport not only through media coverage but also via a string of initiatives and in-depth debates.

The latter, he said, tackle the real issues affecting the sports sector, mainly infrastructure and equipment to which President Kaïs Saïed lends particular interest considering their importance in developing elite sports and providing conditions for sports feats.

Missaoui said the forum fits within a particular regional and international context marked by the organisation of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 in Morocco along with several continental and internartional competitions.

"This requires various stakeholders to pool efforts so as to produce an integrated vision for the development, maintenance and the use of sports infrastructure in an effective and sustained manner, " he added.

TAP has the strong conviction that sports media play a central role in meeting these challenges by means of promoting a culture of investment and spotlighting successful experiences to serve the huigher interests of Tunisian sport.

Investment in sports infrastructure, the CEO said, is no longer a luxury but an overriding need "as it is impossible to talk about real professionalism or sports competitiveness without adequate spaces and a modern infrastructure in line with international standards."

Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports Narjès Bellatifa said there is need today to shed light, in addition to feats and results, on an integrated system including training, governance, financing and sports infrastructure which is at the core of all policies geared towards enhancing sports perforamance.

"Successful experiences around the globe demonstrated that feats are not only the fruit of willingness and individual talent. Such athletic accomplishments, she further said, come as the result of a clear vision, smart investment, modern infrastructure and a sound governance."

Investment in infrastructure revolves around the rehabilitation of existing sports facilities and the creation of new ones, the official highlighted. This includes the upgrade of large stadiums such as the Olympic stadium of Sousse, Mustapha Ben Jannet stadium in Monastir, Taïeb Mhiri stadium in Sfax and Hamadi Agrebi stadium in Radès.

The reconstruction of El Menzah Olympic stadium is set for H2 of the 2026. This in addition to investing in grassroots sport so as to build a strong elite.

President of the Committee on Education, Vocational Training, Scientific Research, Youth and Sports at the Assembly of People's Representatives (ARP) Kamel Farrah said sports facilities are a pillar of the youth and sports system and a lever of economic development to attract investments and generate wealth and jobs.

"The state of affairs of sports infrastructure in Tunisia reveals structural challenges, mainly a legislative framework falling short of keeping abreast of changes which results in facilities suffering from lack of upkeep and limited financial resources," he underscored.

Farrah said sports legislation needs to serve as a real mechanism to encourage investments. A bold and balanced legislative overhaul is called for, reconciling the social role of the State, efficient investment and the exigencies of sustainable development, the MP further said.

Several presentations are on the agenda of the forum; topics include "the Governance of Sports Infrastructure in Tunisia: National Sports City as a Model", "the Development of Sports Infrastructure and Role in Preventing Injuries" as well as " the Exxperience of Aïn Draham International Sports Compleex as an international Destination and a Sports Investment Hub."

"The Role of Sports Legislation as an investment Support Mechanism" will be explored along with the "Role of Media in Promoting a Culture of Preserving Facilities."