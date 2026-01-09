East Africa: Ethiopia, China Vow to Deepen Strategic Coordination On Bilateral and Multilateral Platforms

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have agreed to further strengthen strategic coordination across bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation platforms, following high-level talks held today in Addis Ababa.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi, at his office, where the two sides reviewed the state of Ethio-China relations and explored avenues for enhanced cooperation.

FM Gedion underscored that Ethiopia attaches great importance to its robust, all-weather strategic partnership with China, noting that the relationship is anchored in a long-standing history of friendship, solidarity, and mutual respect.

The minister expressed Ethiopia's appreciation for China's continued support to its development efforts and reaffirmed the country's commitment to further strengthening economic cooperation between the two nations.

He also took note of China's proposed Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa initiative, highlighting its relevance in addressing regional security, development, and governance challenges.

Minister Gedion further reiterated Ethiopia's commitment to advancing the Ethio-China partnership through key multilateral frameworks, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), BRICS-plus, and the United Nations.

For his part, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said his visit to Africa marks his first overseas trip in 2026, with Ethiopia as his first destination, reflecting China's enduring solidarity with Africa and its role as a reliable strategic partner to Ethiopia.

He reaffirmed China's steadfast commitment to strengthening its comprehensive partnership with Ethiopia across multiple areas of cooperation.

The two ministers agreed to deepen strategic coordination to advance shared interests at bilateral, regional, and multilateral levels.