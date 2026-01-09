East Africa: Ethiopia Expands Early Childhood Education Nationwide

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is ramping up efforts to strengthen early childhood education, establishing thousands of kindergarten-level schools across the country, Office of the Prime Minister announced.

In a social media post today, the office said the initiative is designed to equip young children with the skills and knowledge needed for school and life, while supporting their social, cognitive, and personal development.

The program also aims to reach underserved communities, train educators, and create safe, stimulating learning environments, helping to reduce educational inequalities and foster a future workforce of confident, capable learners.

"This investment in the earliest years marks a major step toward Ethiopia's long-term social and economic development," the office added.