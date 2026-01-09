Mozambique: Terrorists Still Control Parts of Quiterajo

Maputo — Islamist terrorists remain in control of part of the Quiterajo administrative post, in Macomia district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, but the rest of Macomia is now back in government hands, according to a Thursday report on the independent television station, STV.

The jihadists occupied Quiterajo more than five years ago, but the authorities claim that it is now the only part of Macomia that is outside of state control.

"We still have problems in the Quiterajo administrative post', the Macomia district administrator, Tomas Badai, told STV. "It is the only post in Macomia district where the displaced population has not yet returned. Right now, our defence and security forces are working there. They are fighting the terrorists, and they are doing all in their power to dislodge the terrorists'.

Due to the lack of security, almost the entire population of Macomia, including state employees, have taken refuge in Macomia town, which is regarded as relatively safe.

"All the heads of the four administrative posts are here, in the town, and some heads of locality are working here too', said Badai.

While the jihadists were in control of the administrative posts, they destroyed almost all the state buildings located there.