Sudan: Khartoum Stadiums Set for Swift Rehabilitation, Sports Life to Return Soon

- The Higher Committee for the Rehabilitation of Khartoum Stadiums has launched a comprehensive plan to restore the capital's main sports venues, including Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh stadiums in Omdurman, as well as Al-Tahrir, Khartoum, and Jabal Awliya stadiums. Preparations are set to conclude by February 18, ahead of the Sudan Football Association's Elite League.

Minister of Youth and Sports and head of the committee, Professor Ahmed Adam, stressed sports' vital role in reviving the city and praised Lieutenant General Engineer Ibrahim Jabir for leveraging sports to serve the community. "Sports are a key driver of recovery and the return of life to Khartoum," he said.

The First Vice President of the Sudan Football Association, Dr. Osama Ata Al-Mannan, detailed the stadiums' current conditions and highlighted the need for phased rehabilitation to ensure a smooth return of competitive activity, starting with the Premier Elite League.

The committee has already conducted field inspections of Al-Hilal and Al-Merrikh stadiums, guided by a technical report from the Engineering Committee, led by Dr. Nasr Al-Din Hemeidti.

In a Thursday meeting, the Higher Committee formed specialized sub-committees to fast-track work:

· Financial Committee: Professor Ahmed Adam

· Engineering Committee: Engineer Nasr Al-Din Hemeidti

· Environment & Preparation Committee: Dr. Awad Hamid

· Technical Committee: Dr. Osama Ata Al-Mannan

· Media Committee: Brigadier (Police) Fath Al-Rahman Mohamed Al-Toum

These committees aim to restore Khartoum's stadiums promptly, ensuring sports activity resumes as a cornerstone of community stability.