Sudan: Northern State Wali Reviews Winter Agricultural Season With Federal Delegation

8 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Wali of Northern State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Hamid Ibrahim, met Thursday with a federal delegation from the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance to review the winter agricultural season and wheat indigenization programmes.

The Director-General of the Ministry of Production and Economic Resources in the state, Engineer Osman Ahmed Osman, said the delegation toured several agricultural projects to assess progress and identify challenges. He emphasized the need for federal financial support to overcome obstacles and stabilize production.

The National Coordinator for the Wheat Production Project, Dr. Amal Mohamed Al-Hassan, noted that field visits revealed issues, including the militia targeting of the Merowe Switching Station, but affirmed that coordinated efforts would address these challenges. She praised local farmers' efforts and reiterated commitment to the success of the Agricultural Dignity Season and Sudan's food security.

