Sudan: Ministry of Education Launches School Meal Project in Omdurman

- The Ministry of Education and National Orientation launched the School Meal Project today at Al-Dabagheen Primary School in Omdurman, under the patronage of Minister Dr. Al-Tohami Al-Zain Hajar.

The initiative, organized by the Ministry's School Health and Nutrition Directorate in partnership with the "Kulluna Ghiyam" organization, was attended by leaders from both federal and Khartoum state education authorities.

The Minister's representative, Dr. Amal Al-Badawi, highlighted the project's role in promoting student health, academic focus, and preventing school dropout, emphasizing that proper nutrition is key to nurturing a generation capable of learning and creativity.

The Director of the Ministry's School Health, Nutrition, and Agriculture Directorate, Abu Obeida Mohamed Osman, said the project will expand nationwide, beginning with 400 pupils today, including displaced children from North and West Kordofan.

The Director-General of Basic Education in Khartoum State, Dr. Mohamed Hamdenou Al-Bashir, stressed the project's importance in the post-war phase, aiding the return of citizens and strengthening education.

The Director of "Kulluna Ghiyam" Organization, Mohamed Al-Amin, confirmed the organization's commitment to providing daily meals for Al-Dabagheen students throughout the year, reinforcing its partnership with the Ministry and national education goals.