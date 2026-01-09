Sudan: 'El-Eisir Announces Settlement of Broadcasting Staff Entitlements, Calls On Media to Be 'Partners for the Nation

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir announced the full settlement of all outstanding financial entitlements for staff of Sudan's broadcasting institutions, including the Sudanese Radio and TV Corporation, the Blue Nile Channel, and Al-Shoroug Satellite Channel.

In a statement issued Thursday, the Minister said the settlements covered employees at the national center and across all states, including staff who joined Sudan National Television immediately after the outbreak of the war. He commended ministry teams for completing the process under extremely complex conditions and expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning for its support.

Addressing media professionals, Al-Eisir urged them to support national efforts, calling for responsible and constructive criticism, while warning against misinformation, gloating, or rhetoric that undermines public trust. "Be partners for the benefit of the nation and nothing else," he said.

The Minister added that the Ministry's next phase, under the slogan "We Have Come to You," will focus on serving citizens and rehabilitating institutions damaged by the war, beginning with the capital, Khartoum.