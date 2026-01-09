Sudan: Transport Minister Meets Transport Chambers Union, Announces Opening of Southern Crossing and Free Zone in Kosti

8 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Saif Al-Nasr Al-Tijani Haroun met with a delegation of the Sudanese Transport Chambers Union to review impediments facing the transport sector amid the country's exceptional circumstances. The meeting was attended by the Ministry Undersecretary Dr. Issam Hassabou and the Director-General of the Land Transport Unit Ahmed Hamid Hamza.

The Union outlined the sector's severe impact from the war, citing reduced trade volumes, movement restrictions, duplicated fees and levies, slow security procedures, weak protection for national carriers, poor services relative to taxes paid, challenges at land ports, lack of reciprocity with some countries, and delays in passing the Land Transport Law. It also underscored the need to support refrigerated transport for medicines and food exports, particularly via Suakin amid ongoing Suakin-Jeddah navigation.

The Minister affirmed the Union as a key partner in policy and lawmaking, announced accelerated steps to pass the Land Transport Law, curb arbitrary fees, apply reciprocity with neighbouring countries, convene a sector-wide workshop, and expand and maintain national roads to international standards. He also revealed imminent plans to open the Southern Crossing, establish a cross-border market, and create a free zone in Kosti for manufacturing and marketing local products, noting Sudan's strategic advantage as a low-cost regional transit hub.

