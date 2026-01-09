Uganda: Comedian Muhangi to Lead Celebrities in Charity Football Match

Ugandan celebrities will this Sunday take part in a charity football tournament organised by Comedy Store Uganda CEO Alex Muhangi, as part of a drive to support two charity homes through donations and prize money.

Dubbed Play for Charity with Alex Muhangi, the event will be held on January 11, 2026, at the KCCA Phillip Omondi Stadium, bringing together 16 teams made up of prominent figures from Uganda's entertainment and creative industry.

The winning team will walk away with Shs2 million, while the runners-up will receive Shs1 million. Organisers say the primary goal, however, is to mobilise support for vulnerable communities through both material and financial contributions.

Speaking ahead of the event, Muhangi called on Ugandans to turn up in large numbers and contribute items that can be donated to charity homes.

"I am calling all Ugandans to come together to make a difference in our community. We are organising a clothing and household items drive to benefit local charity homes," Muhangi said.

"Please bring any gently used or new shoes, plates, cups, cash, posho, rice, sugar or any household items you no longer need, and we shall ensure they reach those who need them most."

He said the initiative reflects the importance of charity as a force that unites society and bridges the gap between those with resources and those in need, while fostering compassion and shared responsibility.

As a well-known comedian and the host of Comedy Store Uganda, Muhangi has previously been involved in community-centred projects and collaborations, using his platform to mobilise support for social causes.

The organisers say the event will combine sport, entertainment and philanthropy, offering Ugandans an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause while enjoying a day of celebrity football.

The tournament will run from 9:00am to 3:00pm, with registration details available through the organisers on 0772977979.