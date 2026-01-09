South Africa: Wheelchair Users Spend Hundreds When Taxis Won't Stop for Them

A wheelchair user says taxi drivers refuse to take her, forcing her to hire transport that costs hundreds of rands each month.

After paying for transport, she says little money is left for food, even though taxis would cost a fraction of the price.

Disabled people who use wheelchairs say travelling has become stressful and expensive after taxi drivers allegedly refuse to take them.

Vuyokazi Mafilika, 40, says she is often forced to hire private transport to get to clinics, malls and other basic services.

She receives a disability grant of R2,220 a month. Out of that, she spends about R700 on transport.

"For my doctor's appointment, I pay R350 to get there and R350 to come back," Mafilika said. "When I go to the mall to collect my grant and buy groceries, I also have to hire transport."

She said if taxis accepted her, she would spend about R34 for a return trip to the clinic and another R34 to go to the mall.

"If I could use a taxi, I would save a lot of money," she said. "We are pleading with taxi owners to speak to their drivers and stop for us like they do for everyone else."

After paying for transport, Mafilika is left with about R1,520 to survive on for the month.

"With that money, I buy food combos, chicken and tinned food to last us as long as possible," she said.

She said some drivers complain that helping wheelchair users into taxis takes too much time.

"We are sorry that it takes time," she said. "But we need taxis because hiring transport is too expensive for us."

Mafilika said being refused transport makes everyday tasks harder and more costly.

Cape Organisation for the Democratic Taxi Association spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana said it was the first time the organisation had heard about such complaints.

"If passengers are experiencing problems, they must come to our offices at the Site C taxi rank and report them," Tumana said. "We want to state that we treat everyone equally and respect all passengers."