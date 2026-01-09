South Africa: Stocktheft Fighters Target Police Working With Criminals

The group Isikebhe warned that any police officer involved in stock theft would be treated the same as ordinary criminals.

At a meeting in Nquthu, founder Sibangani Manyathi said they had already caught a police officer helping thieves in Mtubatuba.

A crime-fighting group in KwaZulu-Natal that is known for hunting down stock thieves is now going after police officers who are part of the syndicates.

The group, called Isikebhe, has been active in rural areas for over 20 years. Its founder, Sibangani Manyathi, made the warning during a community meeting in Nquthu.

Manyathi said some members of the South African Police Service are working hand in hand with the criminals.

"If we catch a police officer who is helping stock thieves, we treat him like any other criminal. We caught one in Mtubatuba and handed him over to the police," he said.

He also warned criminals who threaten Isikebhe members. "We will come for you," he said.

Isikebhe was formed in 2003 and operates across KwaZulu-Natal. In 2007, the then provincial MEC for community safety, Bheki Cele, called the group a political movement and tried to shut it down. He said they used violence and beat up suspects.

Cele accused the group of killing at least one suspect. But Isikebhe continued its work and has never been disbanded.

In 2019, Isikebhe helped the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu after his cattle were stolen in Nongoma. They caught the thieves, beat them until they confessed, and recovered the king's cattle.

Isikebhe has never taken part in any elections and says its only aim is to stop crime in rural areas.