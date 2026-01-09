South Africa: Mbali Shinga Refuses NFP Order to Quit KZN Unity Government

NFP orders Mbali Shinga to resign as KZN social development MEC after the party quits the unity government.

Shinga ignores the deadline as NFP disciplinary hearing is postponed again without a clear date.

KwaZulu-Natal social development MEC Mbali Shinga has refused to resign despite her party ordering her to step down.

The National Freedom Party told Shinga to leave the Government of Provincial Unity after it decided to withdraw from the coalition. Thursday was set as the deadline for her resignation, but she did not step down.

The party is angry with Shinga for refusing to support a motion of no confidence against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli.

The NFP has also failed to discipline her. On Thursday, the party postponed Shinga's disciplinary hearing for a second time, leaving the matter unresolved.

Earlier this week, the NFP's National Executive Committee decided to quit the unity government led by the IFP. The ANC, DA and NFP are part of the coalition.

Former NFP secretary Teddy Thwala has come out in support of Shinga. He said the party has no power to force her to resign.

He said only the premier can appoint or remove a MEC.

"It is the premier's decision who serves as a MEC," Thwala said. "If the premier is unhappy, he can remove her. Shinga took an oath to serve the people of KwaZulu-Natal, not a political party."

Scrolla.Africa has seen a letter sent by the NFP to Shinga ordering her to leave the unity government immediately.

The party said her position as MEC came from its role in the coalition, which it has now ended.

On Wednesday, Shinga appeared before the NFP disciplinary committee for the first time. She was charged for blocking the MK Party from taking over the provincial government during a no confidence vote held on 15 December 2025.

The failed vote was aimed at removing Premier Ntuli and taking control of the province's R150 billion budget.

After the vote, Shinga faced attacks from MK Party members. These included insults and vulgar remarks aimed at her and provincial speaker Nontembeko Boyce.

The IFP led unity government holds 41 of the 80 seats in the legislature. The MK Party has 37 seats and the EFF has two.

During the heated sitting, former president Jacob Zuma appeared in the house before the vote and left shortly after, adding to the chaos.

Shinga later described the scenes as disgusting behaviour.