South Africa: Eastern Cape Road Deaths Drop During Festive Season

Eastern Cape road deaths dropped from 219 to 153 between December and early January officials say.

Police arrested 1,993 drunk drivers across the province including 308 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Fewer people died on Eastern Cape roads this festive season compared to the last.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport says road deaths dropped from 219 to 153 between 1 December and 4 January. That is 66 fewer deaths than during the same period last year.

The department said the drop shows that road safety efforts are starting to work. However, it warned that the festive season is not yet over and more crashes could still happen.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said fewer crashes mean less pain for families and less pressure on emergency workers and hospitals.

He said traffic officers focused on public transport vehicles and busy routes. These included the N2, N6, R61, R72 and R63.

Police also made a large number of arrests for drunk driving during the period.

Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said 1,993 people were arrested for driving under the influence between 1 December and 5 January.

In Nelson Mandela Bay alone, 308 drivers were arrested for being over the legal alcohol limit. Of those drivers, 28 were involved in crashes and 14 now face charges of culpable homicide.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the arrests were made during roadblocks and other operations. He said 67 static roadblocks were held in the area, with 24 set up on the N2 highway.

The Democratic Alliance welcomed the drop in deaths but warned that the roads remain dangerous.

The party said the final days of the holiday season, especially before schools reopen, are often the worst. It called for strong law enforcement throughout the year, more visible traffic officers and strict checks on public transport vehicles.