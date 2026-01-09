South Africa: KZN News Bites - Cosatu Tells ANC People No Longer Trust Politicians

Celani Sikhakhane brings you KwaZulu-Natal's latest news.

Durban: Cosatu in KwaZulu-Natal has told the ANC in the province that the public no longer trusts them as politicians. KZN Cosatu Secretary Edwin Mkhize made the remarks in Durban at the cake cutting ceremony of the ANC ahead of the 114th birthday of the organisation that will take place in North West on Saturday. Mkhize stressed that among other things that make people lose hope in politicians is corruption. Cosatu's concerns come as ANC politicians are facing a backlash in communities. Last year during the 2024 general elections campaigns, most ANC politicians were chased away from communities as they were being accused of forgetting their people to enrich themselves and their families.

Inanda: Five suspects who were wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder, including attempted murder on police officers and house robberies were shot and killed in a shootout with police at Bester Area 10 in Inanda in the early hours of Thursday morning. The suspects have been causing havoc in the area of Inanda and the surrounding areas. At the end of November 2025, the suspects attempted to kill police officers by shooting at them and they have been hiding ever since. On Thursday morning police received information about their whereabouts and the intelligence was acted upon.

Durban: The Durban Regional Court has sentenced a 32-year-old man to double life imprisonment for the rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old girl between December 2023 and February 2024 in the Durban area. The accused was in a relationship with the complainant's mother and they made an arrangement that she would allow the accused to have sex with the complainant in return for money. On the first occasion, the complainant's mother took the complainant to town under the pretence of buying Christmas clothes. There they met the accused and the complainant was handed over to him. When the complainant asked her mother why she was being left with a stranger, her mother told her that the accused was her husband. The accused then took the complainant to a certain accommodation where he kept her overnight and raped her more than once. The following morning, the accused gave the complainant R340.