Rwanda: $3.2bn of Investments Created Over 50,000 Jobs - NISR

Rwanda's investment performance over the past eight years shows how sustained capital inflows continue to support job creation, even as global and regional economic conditions fluctuate.

According to data published by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda (NISR) in the 2025 Statistical Yearbook, with investment figures sourced from the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), investment commitments and employment generation have followed a generally upward trend.

Investment trends

Between 2017 and 2024, Rwanda attracted significant investment commitments, rising from about $1.67 billion in 2017 to $3.27 billion in 2024.

The highest investment level during the period was recorded in 2021, at $3.75 billion reflecting a strong post-pandemic recovery and renewed investor confidence. While investment volumes declined in some subsequent years, they remained relatively high compared to 2020 levels.

Jobs created

Over the same period, investment projects continued to generate substantial employment opportunities, 37,548 jobs created in 2017, 48,369 jobs in 2021, 57,627 jobs in 2022, the highest in the series, and 51,635 jobs in 2024.

These figures show that investment remains a critical driver of employment, even when annual investment values fluctuate.

The data also illustrates that increases in investment do not always result in proportional increases in jobs. For instance, while investment rose sharply in 2024 compared to 2023, job creation increased at a slower pace.

Although the table does not provide sector-specific job figures, investment driven growth has played a key role in improving productivity.